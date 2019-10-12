Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Motco lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 47.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.