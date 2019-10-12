Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,576,000 after purchasing an additional 641,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,970,000 after purchasing an additional 300,044 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 692,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,103,000 after purchasing an additional 175,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1,201.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 179,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE stock opened at $145.49 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.88 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

