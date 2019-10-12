Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 101.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,300,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,863,000 after buying an additional 32,581 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 166.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 86.0% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 64.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,372,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,810,000 after buying an additional 11,893,142 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.22. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $14.59.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

