Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in VF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

In other news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,684,969.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet cut VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

