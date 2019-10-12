Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Up 408.3% in September

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 408.3% from the August 30th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CRWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crown Crafts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

In other news, insider Nanci Freeman sold 15,000 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 56.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Crown Crafts during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $6.55 on Friday. Crown Crafts has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Crafts will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

