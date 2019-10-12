CryptoPing (PING) Trading 54.6% Higher This Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 54.6% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $150,314.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00210894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.01047604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00031488 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00087736 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

