CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Up 70.5% in September

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the August 30th total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,596,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 314,235 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 459,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTIC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. 49,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 225.01% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

