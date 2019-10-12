Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Cowen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWN. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter worth about $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cowen by 36.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Cowen by 20.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Cowen by 100.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cowen alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $178,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 164,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,875.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. Cowen Inc has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $414.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Cowen had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

COWN has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.