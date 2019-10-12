Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $315,000 Position in Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gravity by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Gravity by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gravity by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Gravity by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 13,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gravity alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gravity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gravity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gravity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Gravity stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -1.71. Gravity Co., LTD. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.67 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 61.46%.

Gravity Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.