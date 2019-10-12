Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Chesapeake Energy worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 75.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Shares of NYSE CHK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 1,822,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,898,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.45. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 90.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.