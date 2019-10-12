Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,332 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 577.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,143 shares of company stock worth $43,950,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,537,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,098,688. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

