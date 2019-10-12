Cumberland Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,870 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF makes up about 5.5% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $19,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,971.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 100,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 95,448 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,435,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 931,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,964,279. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $41.98.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0826 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

