Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 5,010 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5,756.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at $289,000.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 162,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

