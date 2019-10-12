Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 30th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPIX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other Cumberland Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,107.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $34,447.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,495 shares of company stock worth $25,752 and have sold 42,840 shares worth $234,661. Corporate insiders own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,323. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 million, a P/E ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.33. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

