CX Institutional Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 131 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,353,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $435.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $440.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.13.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $282.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Netflix’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

