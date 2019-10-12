CX Institutional Sells 45,413 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,413 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in International Paper were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 17.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

