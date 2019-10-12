CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Down 35.2% in September

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the August 30th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other CynergisTek news, CFO Paul Thomas Anthony acquired 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $33,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Caleb Barlow acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Insiders bought 46,800 shares of company stock worth $146,880 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTEK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CynergisTek by 208.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CynergisTek by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek during the second quarter worth $340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CynergisTek by 69.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 44,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CynergisTek during the second quarter worth $709,000.

Separately, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of CynergisTek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of CTEK opened at $2.95 on Friday. CynergisTek has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

