Cypress Capital Group Makes New $88,000 Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,523,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438,723 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,436,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,464,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after buying an additional 2,139,116 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,556,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after buying an additional 3,853,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,822,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,243,000 after buying an additional 755,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Santander upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.02 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

