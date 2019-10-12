Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Update

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the August 30th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYRN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cyren in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

CYRN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 19,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cyren has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 49.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cyren will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cyren by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 463,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cyren by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cyren by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 689,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 171,680 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cyren by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,055,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 228,037 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

