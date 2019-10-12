CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CONE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Shares of CONE opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 190.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 743.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $94,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

