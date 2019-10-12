D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 29,089 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,089 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

