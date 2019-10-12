Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases 8,399 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.33% of First Bancorp worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,046,000 after purchasing an additional 76,708 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 725,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 125,303 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 583,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $35.17 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

