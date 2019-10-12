Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases New Shares in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perceptron during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Perceptron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perceptron by 3.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

PRCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Perceptron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCP opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 0.93. Perceptron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $9.41.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. Perceptron had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perceptron, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

