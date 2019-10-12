DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0610 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $1,044.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00203185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01023797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033099 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00088452 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

