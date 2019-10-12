DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

DCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 6,000 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,816. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,376.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 24.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

