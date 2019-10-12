Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,175 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 103.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 233.4% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,107.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.75. The stock had a trading volume of 220,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,778. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $131.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

