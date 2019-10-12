Decatur Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.01 Million in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 542.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,439,000 after acquiring an additional 82,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,274,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,276 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,102 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHE stock traded up $6.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.27. 1,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,826. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $260.03 and a twelve month high of $441.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemed news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.80, for a total value of $5,001,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,815,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $412.86 per share, with a total value of $206,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,127.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,812 shares of company stock valued at $20,005,507. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.25.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

