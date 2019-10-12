Decatur Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Clorox by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 19.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Clorox by 69.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $141.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

