Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,825 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.8% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.78.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,363. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.20. The company has a market cap of $208.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

