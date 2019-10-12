Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR)’s share price rose 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.98 ($0.04), approximately 7,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 43,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $20.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.93.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Deepmatter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deepmatter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.