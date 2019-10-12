Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VSA Capital

Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at VSA Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Dekeloil Public stock opened at GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.06. The company has a market cap of $7.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.93. Dekeloil Public has a 52 week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Dekeloil Public Company Profile

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

