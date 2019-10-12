Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.82 ($57.93).

DHER traded up €0.58 ($0.67) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €40.36 ($46.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a fifty-two week high of €48.79 ($56.73). The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is €42.91 and its 200-day moving average is €40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

