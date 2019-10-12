Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 550,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 342,120 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 758.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,584 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,934,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,900. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $647,822.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.