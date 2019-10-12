Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Decreased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 2.5% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 172,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. 2,939,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,796,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Stephens set a $75.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $647,822.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

