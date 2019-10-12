Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.63.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,075,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 468,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,183,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4,383.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 207,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 203,247 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

