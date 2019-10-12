Delta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 2.7% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.46. 1,582,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,624. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $161.82 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

