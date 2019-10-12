Delta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,815 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.66. 3,743,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,600. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

