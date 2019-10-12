Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3,818.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 278,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 271,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,066.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $383,561.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,592,562. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.79.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

