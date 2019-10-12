DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of DeNA stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. DeNA has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of -0.24.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

