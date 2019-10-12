Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Office Depot worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the second quarter valued at $25,583,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Office Depot by 176.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,465,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the second quarter valued at $5,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Office Depot by 191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,593,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Office Depot by 610.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODP. BidaskClub raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Office Depot from $2.00 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

ODP opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $956.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.52. Office Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

