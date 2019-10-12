Denali Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) by 136.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,629 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of J.Jill worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at $759,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 28.0% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 69,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.45. J.Jill Inc has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 3.36.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $180.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.Jill Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.Jill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.82.

J.Jill Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

