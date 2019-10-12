Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.10 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.08 ($8.23).

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €6.80 ($7.90) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.85. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

