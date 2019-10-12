Deutsche Bank Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $96.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $106.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.76.

SLG opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $97.59. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $244.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292 shares in the company, valued at $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,426,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 62.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,652,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 942.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,311,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,218,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

