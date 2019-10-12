Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 30th total of 427,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $132.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

