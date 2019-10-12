Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.36 ($43.44).

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €43.29 ($50.34) on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €18.36 ($21.35) and a 1 year high of €44.98 ($52.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.95. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

