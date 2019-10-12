DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the August 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 23,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,742. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.96.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.