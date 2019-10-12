DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Lowered by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average of $120.84. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $131.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Argus assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.93.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

