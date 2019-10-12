DigitalBits Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $50,973.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00846486 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000083 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,139,661 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

