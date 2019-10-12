DMarket Price Tops $0.0672 on Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000805 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, IDEX and Bittrex. DMarket has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $174,612.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00207920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.01040931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087647 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Tidex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

