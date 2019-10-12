Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, approximately 4,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92.

Dnb Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNBHF)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.